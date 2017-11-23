Governors and some political leaders from the North central geo-political zone yesterday pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.
The governors and some of the leaders of the zone took the resolution at the North Central meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups held in Abuja.
They said they will compel him to re-contest because there is no other person who can come up for now to sustain the change and economic growth taking place in the country
Prominent among those who made the call were Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa) and Senator George Akume.
The motion at the meeting was moved by Senator George Akume seconded by Governor Lalong
The motion was unanimously adopted.
Akume, listed successes in the fight against terrorism, economic recovery, sustenance of democracy, restoration of the Nigeria’s reputation in the comity of nations and Buhari’s personal integrity and patriotism as justification for their call.
He added the constitution recognized that four years were too short for leaders to record lasting achievements and legacies for the people hence the provision for a second term.
President Buhari’s speech at the meeting was read by Secretary to the
Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.
The president said: “When you elected us into office, you did so with the conviction that our dear nation needed to be put on a new pedestal for the dreams conceived by our founding fathers, dreams that we have adopted to be realized. The full weight of this responsibility informed our careful, slow
and steady start to the governance of Nigeria in the last 30 months. We took a deliberate decision to take a closer look at the situation we found before setting out to implement our plans for the country’s recovery.
According to him, “We are convinced of the need to establish a tirm foundation upon which a united, peaceful and prosperous nation can be built by, and for, this and succeeding generations of Nigerians. I remain very grateful to all Nigerians tor their patience and understanding as we go through the diflicult steps necessary to achieve this objective.”
