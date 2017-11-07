Popular Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun, has spoken about the crash of her marriage to Ex husband, Saheed Balogun, saying she went through a lot while married to him.





She said her biggest challenge was when her marriage crashed.



She said her biggest challenge was when her marriage crashed.

The mother of two who has now changed her name to Fathia Williams said she has not been lucky with marriage.





In an interview with Broadway TV ,the actress revealed she is not officially divorced as the case is still been processed in court.





When asked if there was a possibility of getting back together as there has been rumors that they were back, she said she wouldn’t know if such was possible as they are only good friends now.





See Video…



