The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, has declared that

none of the High Chiefs in Ibadanland has the right to stop him in performing his roles.

Oba Adetunji noted that the conferment of Agbakin Fiwajoye to the Minister for Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu slated for tomorrow (Saturday) is unstoppable and irreversible.





The monarch in a statement by his Director, Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Adeola Oloko on Friday said he does not need the involvement and endorsement of any high chief to perform his role.





While reacting to a statement credited to two High Chiefs on the proposed conferment of the honorary chieftaincy titles on some individuals, the monarch

accused them of contradicting themselves in the media.





Oba Adetunji stated that there is no rule and regulation that he has flouted by prescribing deserving individuals for title conferment as the law that affirms Olubadan as the appointing authority on chieftaincy matters is still in force and has not been repealed.





He therefore urged those concerned to read the chieftaincy laws guiding the operations of Olubadan and his chiefs thoroughly.





Olubadan also called the law enforcement agents, particularly the police to rise up to the task of providing the needed security to avoid the repeat of September 25, 2017 incident when some yet to be identified gunmen invaded the palace during chieftaincy installation.





He said “Secondly, a living Olubadan does not only rule, he reigns and title conferment is his prerogative according to Ibadan Native Customs and Traditions.





“Thirdly, we have stated for the umpteenth time that while the Olubadan is a legal personality, the Olubadan advisory council is not, as it is basically and advisory council without legal instrument whatsoever.





“Advice by a council could either be accepted or rejected. Giving the contemporary situation, the advice of the council is not solicited.”





On the meeting of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi with the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi in Ibadan on Wednesday, the Olubadan stressed that he would not in any way compromise Ibadan customs and traditions, though he acknowledged that the Oluwo visited him in his palace a while ago.





He stated that as the custodian of the tradition and customs ofIbadan people, he would not come short of the expectation of the people by legitimizing “mushroom crowns”.





Olubadan added that since the matter is before the court of competent jurisdiction, he would not want to say much than to thank all the royal fathers and other stakeholders initiating peace moves.



