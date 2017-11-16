The Imo state President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ezechi Chukwu, said that the gubernatorial election in Anambra state cannot be stopped by a group or an individual.Chukwu spoke in an interview with journalists in Owerri, as part of their decisions reached at the summit held in the state.He disagreed with the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to boycott the Anambra election, adding that the people should be allowed to exercise their rights.Chukwu added that, the sole aim of the summit was to showcase their unwavering support for total restructuring of Nigeria.According to the President, “The Youthwing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has done a summit, in line with the restructuring of the federal system of Nigeria. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is for restructuring. We subscribe to the restructuring of the present system of Nigeria, for our socioeconomic advancement.“Because, it gives us the comparative advantage to operate with what the status quo has offered us. The primacy of the summit is on restructuring and other issues are peripheral.“The heartbeat of this summit is to sensitize our people to understand the importance of restructuring and while it is better for Igbo compared to the status quo.”On the planned call by the IPOB, that there will be no election in Anambra state, come November 18.He argued that, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is one. As we speak now, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is of the stand that the people of Anambra should go out and be part and parcel of the November 18, governorship election in the state.“To enable them usher in the authentic custodians of their public mandate. Inline with the electorate act and provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Therefore, Ohanaeze Ndigbo encourages Anambra people to go ahead in a civic manner to be part of the electoral exercise.”