Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has ordered security agencies to fish out the killers of two students of Ekiti State University (EKSU) in the last two weeks.The governor said there would be no hiding place for cultists and kidnappers in the state.He said: “The long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.”Fayose, who spoke yesterday while featuring on this month’s edition of his media chat, called: Meet Your Governor, promised to stamp out cultism and kidnapping, which have been on the increase across the state.The governor also released some phone numbers dedicated for volunteering information to security agencies to arrest of suspected cultists, kidnappers, ritualists and other criminals.The lines are: 09030002151, 09030002161 and 08062336577.Security has been tightened in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, as operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) conducted stop-and-search on motorists on Ado-Iworoko Road, which leads to EKSU.Fayose, who expressed anger at penultimate Monday’s killing of Ojo Segun and last Monday’s killing of Ayodele Temilade, both of EKSU, said the culprits would not go unpunished.He said: “We won’t allow anybody to tarnish the image of EKSU and the state. We have been experiencing peace in the state and the recent killings are condemnable.“The police will surely fish out the perpetrators. I won’t allow anybody to turn the institution into a place of bloodshed. I have told the management of the institution to stamp out cult activities. People sent to study should face their studies squarely.“Also, security agents are monitoring the activities of some bad eggs who want to turn Ogotun-Igbaraoke-Ikere axis and Oye-Imojo-Ayede axis into kidnappers’ areas of operation.“We are on top of the situation. There is no hiding place for criminal elements in the state.”The governor urged the public not to aid or abet criminals and their activities.