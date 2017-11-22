The 14 -year old friction among Yoruba leaders which led to a crack in the pan Yoruba-group, Afenifere with the carving out of the parallel Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) was on Wednesday resolved following a private meeting between the National Leader of the All ProgressivesCongress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital.The meeting held behind closed doors at Chief Fasoranti’s residence had in attendance,some Yoruba leaders including the former APCInterim National Chairman,Chiefs Bisi Akande,Olu Falae, Femi Alike and Baba Omojola and others.Speaking with reporters shortly after the meeting, the former Lagos State governor acknowledged the leadership virtues of Fasoranti to the unity of Yoruba land.He described the Octogenarian as ‘a great leader of Omoluabi,who has remained a leader right from his youth.While speaking on the move by some APC governors to give automatic ticket to President Muhammad Bulgari for second term in 2019, Tinubu said “we have not heard about that and the party spokesman has not said that” .“No governor can appropriate the power of endorsement to themselves.According to him”Buhari is a believer in process,the Buhari I know believes in rule of law.We wanted him even before the last convention and primaries of the party and Akeredolu is here standing with me,he was not the governor then.“He was one of the leading delegates that voted properly and Buhari was a clear winner.“We follow all the constitutional provision and an individual opinion does not matter at this stageThe former governor said Buhari would want a normal process , saying”Buhari that know,who says he will lose at any convention?However, he said if the National body,the National Executive Committee(NEC)party members endorsed him as our single candidate, we will not be violating the Independent National Electoral Commission((INEC) regulations.Tinubu added that members would not also violate the APC constitution, saying “what you are hearing is just a campaignAccording to him,Buhari has not excluded anybody,and affect the ambition of any individual.He said”I am in Akure to acknowledge the leadership of Pa Fasoranti in our own race,as a great leader of the omoluwabi and in his evening.“We want him to be happy ,he has been a great leader in his youth and day child. His intellectual is still very intact.I seek his advice, his understanding and prayers and ,that is why I am here”.In his response, Fasoranti said he was excited on the visit of Tinubu, describing the development as sign of good things to come to Yoruba nation.He said”the coming together of Yoruba leaders is an indication of great thing to come in the land. With this, there will be a great understanding which will hasten unity and development in Yoruba land”.Fasoranti described Tinubu as a leader in his own right, describing his visit as a welcome development.The APC National leader who arrived Akure Airport around 12 noon was received by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, State Executive Council (SEC) members and Party Stalwarts across the state.