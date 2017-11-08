Nigerians have reacted to the proposed statue of Liberian president, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, which has be scheduled to be unveiled on Thursday on her visit to the state.This is in reaction to the announcement by Governor Okorocha on Tuesday of plans to confer a chieftaincy title and unveil a statue of the Liberian president.Nigerians have consequently slammed the governor, asking him to focus only on issues that will benefit Imo people.Recall that Gov. Okorocha came under heavy attacks for erecting the statue of President Jacob Zuma of South Africa in the state.Here are some of the reactions online…@amaka ekwo MAD Okorocha to confer chieftaincy on Liberian President, Ellen Johnson & erect her statues.@dgrammarquren Of what use are these statues to us, sir? Biko zagodi ajuju ahu? Ele uru statue ndia baara anyi, sir. You used state funds for this insanity?Do these Presidents not know our @GovernorRochas , a leader who subjects his followers to hardship, issuing dud cheques to pensioners and diverting public funds for a private venture@okebephillips Another statute loading. Ndi Imo is really passing through the most difficult time in the history of the state. SMH@dorisIfeoma “I have said it before that a bill for testing mental state of a politician should be passed. Okoro Hausa is having mental issues.@StanNnaji “Pay your state workers salary, they are dying of hunger, you are using their money to make statues and friends. Worst governor in history@tishbaba ” You defended the Zuma statue on the base of investments from SA. What investment are you hoping to get from Liberia?@bizzybennigeria “After her, the next president to come will be Robert Mugabe@okogbeE “For another statue commissioning? Wasting IMO state resources on things that do not benefits the people. Ndi IMO, una governor dey try sha!