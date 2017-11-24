

Nigerians have publicly declared the 'political transfer window' open after former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar announced today that he was done with his 'dying party' - All Progressives Congress (APC). See reactions below:

Nigerians have publicly declared the 'political transfer window' open after former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar announced today that he was done with his 'dying party' - All Progressives Congress (APC). See reactions below:









"I will not leave APC." -



If you took the former seriously & campaigned/voted for him, you cannot validly condemn the latter for leaving APC "I will never contest for Presidency again." - @MBuhari (2011)"I will not leave APC." - @atiku (2014)If you took the former seriously & campaigned/voted for him, you cannot validly condemn the latter for leaving APC November 24, 2017



Obanikoro has moved for a record breaking fee

Atiku is returning to his boyhood club. It's going to be a very busy transfer window.Obanikoro has moved for a record breaking feeAtiku is returning to his boyhood club. https://t.co/g6M4ig2cPZ November 24, 2017

I dont get this 'Atiku should resign from politics'. Why should he???



We supported an old, incompetent & half-dead Buhari in 2015. Same Buhari will recontest in 2019.



But it is Atiku that we want to quit politics.



Una no well... — Kingsley (@kingysly_01) November 24, 2017



How these people easily mention God and at the same time rape His people is what intrigues me.



And this same God will soon tell him to go back to PDP In everything @atiku wrote in that party resignation letter it's the "God" part that struck me the most.How these people easily mention God and at the same time rape His people is what intrigues me.And this same God will soon tell him to go back to PDP November 24, 2017

Sule Lamido now needs to step up his game. No one knows his views on economics and restructuring.

He'll give Buhari a good fight up North. But down South, Atiku seems to be more popular.

Either way, 2019 politics season has started. Governance is over. Buhari's 1st term is over. — Gege (@nigeriasbest) November 24, 2017

Dear Atiku, despite Baba's warning to u about 2019 via INTELS, u still did your habitual political jorojarajoro. U leave Baba no choice. All flights to Russia from Nigeria in 2018 must be routed thru Alaska on US soil. Politics is the father of geography... — Pius Adesanmi (@pius_adesanmi) November 24, 2017

Atiku should have remained in the PDP and supported GEJ for a Second term. Maybe 2019 woulda been easier for him as PDP would have had the power of incumbency. Loyalty has its benefits — Itú Bàbá ìta (@Oddy4real) November 24, 2017





It took courage to take that bold step and I commend him for it. Congrats to @atiku for dumping the plague called APC and coming back home to the PDP family.It took courage to take that bold step and I commend him for it. November 24, 2017

A political prostitute and opportunist will always remain a political prostitute and opportunist. @Atiku has never fitted inn in APC. His political ideology is that of looting the treasury, while APC stands for something entirely different. Good riddance.. pic.twitter.com/Lua99jExX7 November 24, 2017

If elections were to be held today🙌

Who would you vote for as President?



Atiku Abubakar or Muhammadu Buhari — Tweeted Polls (@VotingPollNG) November 24, 2017











