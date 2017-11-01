President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday urged all Nigerians to decide not to allow the country to witness another civil war by their actions and inactions.

He said the step was necessary considering the immense human capital loss of past civil war.





Buhari said this in his remarks at the inauguration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration 2018 Emblem and Appeal Fund which was held in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The event as well as the inauguration of the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, preceded the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.





The President said it was worthwhile to honour the memory of veterans who paid the supreme sacrifice to keep the country united.





He said, “The resolve by our countrymen and women to remain in one indivisible and indissoluble nation, Nigeria is at the centre of this celebration.





“Indeed, the Remembrance Day Celebration is being marked on the 15th of January instead of 11th of November as in other Commonwealth nations to commemorate the end of the Nigerian civil war – a war that was fought to keep Nigeria one.





“We must, therefore, cast our minds back at the events that led to the civil war, the immense human capital loss of the tragic war, and resolve that never again shall we allow our dear nation by our actions or inactions to experience another war.”





Buhari commended men of the Armed Forces for their courage and sacrifices as they grapple with diverse and contemporary security challenges plaguing the country.





He promised that his administration will continue to do all within its power and resources to ensure that their welfare is adequately catered for.





The President said he looked forward to a time when business concerns and service providers in the country would give special recognition and consideration for the distinguished citizens and support the veterans’ cause in any way they can through voluntary donations, employment opportunities and welfare support.





He added, “As a government, we desire to improve the capability of our Armed Forces. I am glad that our efforts are yielding positive results already in boosting the morale of men and women of the Armed Forces.





“We will continue to engage them in training and retraining to improve their capacity to discharge their constitutional roles.





“As I launch the Emblem today, I call on all Nigerians, the Diaspora and our friends to donate generously to the cause of the Nigerian Legion and families of the Fallen Heroes.





“I implore all to procure and wear the emblem with pride as a way of identifying with those that laid down their lives, the incapacitated and others still who are daily in harm’s way in order to guarantee our peace and security. We will always remember them and the respect we owe them.





“I also hereby launch the Partnership Scheme for the Armed Forces in which all Nigerians, corporate organisations and government agencies should support and partner with the Nigerian Armed Forces in appreciation of the sacrifices of these honourable men and women.

Buhari thereafter launched the emblem with N10m.”





The twin event was witnessed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun; Adamawa State Governor, Jibrila Bindow; ministers and service chiefs.