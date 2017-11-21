President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nigerians deserve to know why the country lost its former national carrier, Nigeria Airways.





Buhari said this while receiving the president of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, Dr. Muyiwa Aliu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday and was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.





The president also stated that he was under tremendous pressure from some prominent Nigerians desirous of establishing another national carrier for the country.





According to Buhari, “I also support a national airline for both patriotic and economic reasons.





“We have enough trained citizens, including pilots and engineers. But Nigerians need to know how we lost the one we had.”





Buhari further assured of his administration’s determination to ensure improvement of aviation infrastructure in the country to aid economic development.









This is as he expressed readiness to work with regulatory agencies in the aviation sector to make air travel safe across the country.