Doyin Okupe, former Media Aide to the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed those who are the real problem of Nigeria.

The former Presidential aide said Nigerians are actually the real problem facing the country and not the politicians who do not care about their plights.





According to him, most Nigerians prefer to exchange their votes for a slice of bread than to vote the people who will change their lives.





In a Facebook post, he said, “Our problems in Nigeria is not the dumb politicians who constantly turn deaf ear to the plight of Nigerians.





“Our problems are the dumb, weak and visionless people who constantly vote for them.





“2019 is just by the corner when politicians will give them a slice of bread in exchange of another 4 or 8years of their destiny.”