Fourteen Boko Haram terrorists have been killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at the Northeast, in a renewed onslaught aimed at clearing insurgents.Thirty persons were rescued.Of those rescued, 12 are women, 15 children and three men. Weapons were seized from the terrorists.A statement by the Army Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said the insurgents were neutralised in over eight villages in Borno State; others were killed in different operations.The statement reads: “Troops of 202 Battalion of 21 Brigade, in conjunction with elements of Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) on Operation Lafiya Dole, in furtherance of clearance and blockade Operation Deep Punch II, on Saturday, November 25, cleared Boko Haram terrorists’ enclaves in Abusuriwa, Newchina, Bonzon, Usmanari, Goyayeri, Shitimari, Gashimari, Awaram villages in Bama council of Borno State.“The troops ensured their superior fire power made the terrorists flee in disarray, leading to the capture of a suspected insurgent while eight others were neutralised.“Four AK-47 rifles, three Magazines, seven Dane guns and machetes, among other items were recovered.“Three men, 12 women and 15 children were also rescued.“The suspected terrorist has been handed over to the relevant authorities for interrogation, while the rescued captives are being attended to.“Similarly, troops of 152 Battalion deployed as a blocking force at the Foward Operations Base, Kumshe, to aid a successful clearance operation, ambushed some fleeing unsuspecting Boko Haram terrorists and neutralised five of them, while troops of 151 Battalion, deployed at the Forward Operations Base, Darel Jamel, neutralised a terrorist in an ambush.”