Four persons died and six soldiers were injured when troops cleared a Boko Haram ambush on Banki-Bula Yobe road, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.Reports said an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded, injuring six soldiers and six civilians. They have been evacuated by the Air Force to a military hospital for medical attention.The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.- Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement yesterday, said many insurgents were killed in the encounter, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.The statement reads: “Troops of 152 Battalion, 21 Brigade, on Operation Lafiya Dole, on Monday, encountered an ambush by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, on the Banki-Bula/Yobe road, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.“Although the troops cleared the ambush after a heavy fire fight, four persons died when their vehicle stepped on a buried IED. Six soldiers, two Civilian JTF and six Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) sustained injuries.“One of the insurgents detonated his IED and killed himself.“Two Fabrique Nationale Rifle magazines, 50 Belted 7.62mm special and a detonating cord 33 were recovered from their hideout.“The wounded soldiers were evacuated to 7 Division Hospital and Medical Services and are recuperating well.”