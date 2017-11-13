 Nigerian singers shine at AFRIMA 2017 (Full list of winners) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Nigerian singers shine at AFRIMA 2017 (Full list of winners)

11:24 AM 0
A+ A-
It was a big night for at least seven Nigerian musicians as they clinched top awards at the 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards held on Sunday at the EKO Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

Image result for 2017 afrima winners

Popular Nigerian pop star Ayo Balogun a.k.a. Wizkid, clinched three major awards on Sunday night at the All Africa Music Awards held at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The Star boy clinched three major awards: Best West African Artiste award, The Song of the Year and the Artiste of the year, trumping the likes of Davido, Runtown, Tekno and others.

Wizkid’s win came shortly after Davido edged him out at the 2017 MTV EMA by winning the “Best African Act”.

Wizkid’s big win has once again renewed his long-standing battle for supremacy with Davido.

While giving his acceptance speech, the Ojuelegba crooner thanked 2baba and DJ Jimmy Jatt for their contributions to the African music landscape.

As expected, Wizkid arrived late and his entry sent the sold-out crowd into frenzy. While some jostled to take a selfie with him, others stood up to catch a glimpse of him. His bouncers had a hard time trying to prevent the crowd from mobbing him. This time, he did not rain down Naira bills on his fans.

Tiwa Savage, Simi, YCee, Wande Coal, 2baba, Adasa Cookey and Orezi were also among the winners on the night.

See the full list of winners below



Best male artiste in Central Africa – Locko

Best female artiste in Central Africa – Montess

Best male artiste in Northern Africa – Shefi

Best female artiste in Northern Africa – Ibitssam Tiskat

Best male artiste in South Africa – Emtee

Best female artiste in South Africa – Thandiswa

Most influential African artiste – Neza

African fan favourite – The Dogg

Best African collaboration – Ali Beka

Best artiste in African jazz – Nduduzo Makhatini

Best artiste/group in African rock – Gilad Millo

Best in contemporary African RnB & soul – Eli Keba

Best Artiste in contemporary song – Wande Coal (Iskaba)

Best artiste in African raggae/dancehall – 2baba

Best artiste in African traditional – Halmelmal Abate

Best African hip-hop – Ycee

Best artiste in African pop – Tofaan

Best female artist in inspirational – Asike

Best male artiste in inspirational- Gilad

Video of the year – Orezi (Cooking Pot)

African legend award – Salif Keita and Oliver ‘Tutu’ Mtukudzi

Songwriter of the year – Simi

Best African group – Toofan

African discovery of the year – Shyfan

Producer of the year – DJ Cublon

Album of the year – Eddy Kenzo

Song of the year – Wizkid


Artiste of the year – Wizkid

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top