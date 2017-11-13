It was a big night for at least seven Nigerian musicians as they clinched top awards at the 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards held on Sunday at the EKO Hotel & Suites, Lagos.





Popular Nigerian pop star Ayo Balogun a.k.a. Wizkid, clinched three major awards on Sunday night at the All Africa Music Awards held at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.





The Star boy clinched three major awards: Best West African Artiste award, The Song of the Year and the Artiste of the year, trumping the likes of Davido, Runtown, Tekno and others.





Wizkid’s win came shortly after Davido edged him out at the 2017 MTV EMA by winning the “Best African Act”.





Wizkid’s big win has once again renewed his long-standing battle for supremacy with Davido.





While giving his acceptance speech, the Ojuelegba crooner thanked 2baba and DJ Jimmy Jatt for their contributions to the African music landscape.





As expected, Wizkid arrived late and his entry sent the sold-out crowd into frenzy. While some jostled to take a selfie with him, others stood up to catch a glimpse of him. His bouncers had a hard time trying to prevent the crowd from mobbing him. This time, he did not rain down Naira bills on his fans.





Tiwa Savage, Simi, YCee, Wande Coal, 2baba, Adasa Cookey and Orezi were also among the winners on the night.





See the full list of winners below













Best male artiste in Central Africa – Locko





Best female artiste in Central Africa – Montess





Best male artiste in Northern Africa – Shefi





Best female artiste in Northern Africa – Ibitssam Tiskat





Best male artiste in South Africa – Emtee





Best female artiste in South Africa – Thandiswa





Most influential African artiste – Neza





African fan favourite – The Dogg





Best African collaboration – Ali Beka





Best artiste in African jazz – Nduduzo Makhatini





Best artiste/group in African rock – Gilad Millo





Best in contemporary African RnB & soul – Eli Keba





Best Artiste in contemporary song – Wande Coal (Iskaba)





Best artiste in African raggae/dancehall – 2baba





Best artiste in African traditional – Halmelmal Abate





Best African hip-hop – Ycee





Best artiste in African pop – Tofaan





Best female artist in inspirational – Asike





Best male artiste in inspirational- Gilad





Video of the year – Orezi (Cooking Pot)





African legend award – Salif Keita and Oliver ‘Tutu’ Mtukudzi





Songwriter of the year – Simi





Best African group – Toofan





African discovery of the year – Shyfan





Producer of the year – DJ Cublon





Album of the year – Eddy Kenzo





Song of the year – Wizkid





Artiste of the year – Wizkid