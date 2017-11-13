It was a big night for at least seven Nigerian musicians as they clinched top awards at the 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards held on Sunday at the EKO Hotel & Suites, Lagos.
Popular Nigerian pop star Ayo Balogun a.k.a. Wizkid, clinched three major awards on Sunday night at the All Africa Music Awards held at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.
The Star boy clinched three major awards: Best West African Artiste award, The Song of the Year and the Artiste of the year, trumping the likes of Davido, Runtown, Tekno and others.
Wizkid’s win came shortly after Davido edged him out at the 2017 MTV EMA by winning the “Best African Act”.
Wizkid’s big win has once again renewed his long-standing battle for supremacy with Davido.
While giving his acceptance speech, the Ojuelegba crooner thanked 2baba and DJ Jimmy Jatt for their contributions to the African music landscape.
As expected, Wizkid arrived late and his entry sent the sold-out crowd into frenzy. While some jostled to take a selfie with him, others stood up to catch a glimpse of him. His bouncers had a hard time trying to prevent the crowd from mobbing him. This time, he did not rain down Naira bills on his fans.
Tiwa Savage, Simi, YCee, Wande Coal, 2baba, Adasa Cookey and Orezi were also among the winners on the night.
See the full list of winners below
Best male artiste in Central Africa – Locko
Best female artiste in Central Africa – Montess
Best male artiste in Northern Africa – Shefi
Best female artiste in Northern Africa – Ibitssam Tiskat
Best male artiste in South Africa – Emtee
Best female artiste in South Africa – Thandiswa
Most influential African artiste – Neza
African fan favourite – The Dogg
Best African collaboration – Ali Beka
Best artiste in African jazz – Nduduzo Makhatini
Best artiste/group in African rock – Gilad Millo
Best in contemporary African RnB & soul – Eli Keba
Best Artiste in contemporary song – Wande Coal (Iskaba)
Best artiste in African raggae/dancehall – 2baba
Best artiste in African traditional – Halmelmal Abate
Best African hip-hop – Ycee
Best artiste in African pop – Tofaan
Best female artist in inspirational – Asike
Best male artiste in inspirational- Gilad
Video of the year – Orezi (Cooking Pot)
African legend award – Salif Keita and Oliver ‘Tutu’ Mtukudzi
Songwriter of the year – Simi
Best African group – Toofan
African discovery of the year – Shyfan
Producer of the year – DJ Cublon
Album of the year – Eddy Kenzo
Song of the year – Wizkid
Artiste of the year – Wizkid
