The Lagos State Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has distanced the command from Bobrisky, saying no report was made against him.Edgal, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday, said, “I don’t know about the arrest, and the command did not arrest him. He does not have any problem with the command. Ask him who arrested him.” .The Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, SP Dolapo Badmos, also denied the arrest of the cross-dresser. She said, “I am not aware of the arrest. Maybe he was arrested by somewhere else.”