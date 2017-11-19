Victory, 21-year-old Nigerian migrant speaking to CNN siad he was sold at Lybia slave auction market. Victory tired of the rampant corruption in Nigeria’s Edo state, fled home and spent a year and four months — and his life savings — trying to reach Europe.African migrants from nations including Guinea and Senegal but also Mali, Niger, Nigeria and The Gambia make the dangerous crossing through the Sahara to Libya with hopes of making it over the Mediterranean Sea to Italy.