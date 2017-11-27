A Nigerian man pulled off a big public proposal in Lagos over the weekend and it was done in a rather unique manner.

Ojay rented a billboard at CMS, a very busy location in Marina, Lagos to propose to Tamilore. The billboard highlighted the attributes Tamilore has which endeared her to him. Beautiful photos of the lucky girl were also displayed on the billboard alongside her positive attributes. After all that had played out, the big question followed.





"You are the one," the billboard read with a love symbol.









"Will you marry me Tammy?"





At this point, Ojay goes on one knee there on the street in CMS as passersby looked on. Of course, Tammy agreed, to the delight of observers.



