Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the Federal Government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, won’t be distracted by the politics of 2019.





Mohammed said, instead, the next general election was putting pressure on the government to do more for the people of Nigeria.





He said the government’s performance would speak for it come 2019.





Speaking in a meeting with some journalists in Abuja, the government’s spokesman also noted that Governor Willie Obiano’s re-election in an All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government was a further demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to free, fair and credible election.





“It is not true that his visit to the South East is to market 2019. It is not by visiting a particular place that you show that you are running for 2019”, he said.





“What will determine your campaign in 2019 is your performance while in office and I can say as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), we are very careful that projects are spread equally across the country and that the interest of every zone is taken into considerations so that nobody can say ‘I have been marginalised or shortchanged”.