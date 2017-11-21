Nigerian government, through the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has marked a property belonging to the former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, for demolition.





The property sits a large expanse of land, opposite the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, headquarters in Jabi.





The Development Control, a department under the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMAC) gave reasons for the planned demolition.





It said the multi-billion naira property was a contravention of development control laws in the FCT, as it was sitting on a green area.





“We have served them notice to stop further development of the property and produce necessary approvals within six days before resuming work, failure to do which, we will be left with no option but to remove the whole property,” a Director in the council told Vanguard.





“That place is a green area, and the property on it looks like a hotel. And you can image the deceit there, the signboard outside the property indicates that it is a foundation or an NGO home (A. Aruera Reachout Foundation/Women for Chang and Development Initiative), but the real property inside is something else.”





The Director insisted that all structures that contravened the development guidelines would be removed irrespective of the position of their owners in the society, advising the highly placed in Nigeria to set example by respecting the laws of the land.