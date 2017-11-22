Nigerian dancer Odumewu Debbie, also known as Pinki Debbie is set to break the Guinness World Record for ‘longest dance by an individual’.The 22-year-old dance performer, exhibitionist, and media influencer in the Nigerian entertainment industry is attempting to break the record for longest dance by an individual by dancing for seven days.The record currently stands at 123 hours and 15 minutes (approximately five days) and was achieved by Kalamandalam Hemaletha (India) at the Kerala Sangeetha Nadaka Academy in Thrissur, Kerala, India from September 20 to 26 2010.Pinki Debbie started her attempt at The Palms Shopping Mall, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, November 17, to finish by Friday, November 24, 2017.Debbie is a graduate of policy and strategic studies from Covenant University. She started dancing when she was six years old. She draws her inspiration from her mother whose support for her work has been unwavering.Many celebrities in the country have been supporting the dancer in her quest as she has entered day five with a few more hours to break the current record and set a fresh one on Wednesday.Here are some of the photos and videos from the attempt.