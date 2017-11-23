 Nigerian Dancer, Pinki Debbie Finally Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Dance! | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Nigerian Dancer, Pinki Debbie Finally Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Dance!

22-year-old Nigerian professional dancer Odumewu Debbie, a.k.a Pinki Debbie has joined other Nigerians like Kaffy and DJ Obi on the Guinness world record. 
Pinki Debbie breaks the Guinness World Record for longest dance marathon by individual! Danced for over 124 hours and still dancing

She just broke the record for the longest dance marathon which was previously held by an Indian woman, Kalamandalam Hemaletha who danced 123 hours 15 minutes. 


Pinki Debbie has danced for over 124 hours as at 12:00am on November 23rd, 2017. and is still dancing. She will be ending the challenge by 4pm on November 23rd, 2017. Congrats to her. 

