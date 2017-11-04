A 27-year-old man identified as Henry Ushie has been arrested for impersonating an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, who heads the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian Police.

This was made known on Friday through a statement personally signed by Abba Kyari.





According to him, Ushie, who hails from Bekwara Iga Cross River state, was arrested in the early hours of Friday in Asaba Delta state.





He added that the suspect was also impersonating other prominent Nigerians to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.





Kyari said: “Last week I alerted you friends about someone who had opened a Facebook page with my picture and name to defraud innocent Nigerians. After serious follow up, we arrested the notorious fraudster 3am today in Asaba Delta state.





“The suspect/culprit is Henry Ushie. a 27 year old native of Bekwara Iga Cross River state. He confessed that for the past 3yrs he has been posing on Facebook as DIGS, AIGS, CPS, Ministers, SGF, MD of companies and lastly my humble self.





“Ushie claims he will get jobs, postings and UN peace keeping work for his victim’s who felt they were communicating with the prominent citizens whose pictures are usually displayed. Suspect also confessed he was arrested in 2015 for the same crime and was subsequently charged to court where he was granted bail and he continued committing same crime without remorse.





“The phone and SIM cards plus the ATM card of the account he uses in defrauding innocent citizens were recovered from him.





“He said when he saw my post about him on Facebook and people’s comments on the post, he quickly Googled to read about my profile/records and since then he’s been having sleepless night.”