Normalcy is gradually returning to Gulak, headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, as the military repelled a Monday night attack on the town.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the insurgents, about 7pm, engaged the military in a gun battle as they attempted to enter the town.The Councillor representing Gulak Ward, Mohammed Abubakar, said residents who escaped to the bush and mountains are now returning.“I am on my way back home; just about 49 kilometres to Gulak, but I have spoken to my wife in Gulak, and she said the family is back home, with the return of normalcy,” Abubakar said.Commissioner of Information and Strategy Ahmad Sajoh said reports from the area showed that the attack was successfully repelled by the military and other security operatives, including local hunters and vigilantes.“I have spoken to the council chairman, and he said people have returned, including the district head and other personalities.“As for casualty, we are yet to ascertain the level of destruction, death and the injured,” Sajoh said.He added that the government would send a delegation to assess the situation.Chairman of the council Yusuf Mohammed refused to give the number of casualties, but said the insurgents suffered heavy casualty.“I also know of the death of two women, a 70-year-old and a 30-year-old, hit by stray bullets while trying to escape,” Mohammed said.