The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has re-iterated that unless Nigeria is restructured, it will not make any headway as a buoyant nation.The pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that Nigeria will not make progress except the country is restructured.President of the Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo expressed this in Awka, Anambra during the Annual Public Lecture of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.Dignitaries present at the event include: Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of Trade and Investment, Chief Okechukwu Enelamah; Senator T A Orji; Gen Ike Nwachukwu. Also present are son of the former Premier of the old Eastern region Chief Uzodimma Okpara; Former NDDC chairman, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; former Nigerian Ambassador to Brazil “Chief Empire Kanu; former Chairman of Union Bank, the Prelate of the Methodist Church Bishop Uche, amongst other top dignitaries.In the spirit of recognizing and rewarding good works, Nwodo praised the legacies of a president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a one-time president of District 9140 of the Rotary club, Chief Bob Ogbuagu.Nwodo shared his condolence with the Ogbuagu family, urging them to take heart for their loss.Chief Ogbuagu died recently at the age 93 and was buried in Umuahia, Abia State.