



Musa Talle, Chairman of FCT Football Association (FA), on Wednesday in Abuja said he was confident that Nigeria would be the first African country to win the FIFA World Cup.Talle told newsmen the country was destined for FIFA World Cup glory going by the recent performances of the Super Eagles.The FCT FA chairman expressed confidence that the fitness and form of players of the senior male national football team were enough to help them conquer the world.”Our players have upgraded in terms of fitness, form and style of play, and this makes it very possible for them to bring the World Cup home from Russia in 2018.“It is on record that no African country has ever won the Cup, but I am confident that Nigeria with the way they are playing now can break that record,” Talle said.He however, solicited for the continued support of Nigerians for the team, adding that it was key to achieving success.Nigeria’s Super Eagles qualified for Russia 2018 without losing a match in the qualifiers, and with a match to spare.They also defeated Argentina 4-2 in a friendly played in Russia on Nov.14.