Tuesday’s friendly between 2018 World Cup qualifiers Nigeria and Argentina will kick off by 5pm Nigerian time, just as officials have also confirmed skipper Mikel Obi will return to the Eagles starting XI after he was rested for Friday’s game in Algeria.“The game will start at 7pm local time, which is 5pm in Nigeria,” Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye informed journalists.It was further gathered that skipper Mikel who was left out of the final World cup qualifier in Algeria on Friday, will return to the starting XI against Argentina on Tuesday.The Eagles arrived Russia via chartered flight on Saturday from Algeria.They will have their first training this evening at the match venue in Krasnoder.Weather conditions are similar to the cold the team encountered in Constantine, Algeria – lowest 6-9 degrees and warmest 17-19 degrees.Organisers say there will maximum changes of six players per team for this match.