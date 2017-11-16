The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the hiring of a consultant to conduct a study that will aid the implementation of the present administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the Council presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Udoma put the cost of the approved consultancy job at N458m.He said the consultant would identify relevant stakeholders in both private and public sectors for the implementation of the ERGP.He said the study would be conducted on agriculture, transportation, power, gas and processing, among others.The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, also said the Council approved the contract for the construction of Gombe-Biu Road at the cost of N27bn.