Russia and Nigeria have signed agreements on construction and operation of a nuclear power plant and a research centre housing a multi-purpose nuclear research reactor in Nigeria.The parties also signed a roadmap for cooperation in the field of peaceful usage of nuclear technologies.This was at a signing ceremony attended by Director General, State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom, Mr. Alexey Likhachev, for Russia and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the international organizations in Vienna Ms. Vivian Nwunaku Rose Okeke. On the Russian half, the documents were signed by Anton Moskvin, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development of Rosatom Overseas, a part of the State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom. For Nigeria, Simon Pesco Mallam, Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission signed the documents. Speaking on the aim of the agreement, Anton Moskvin declared; “The development of nuclear technologies will allow Nigeria strengthen its position as one of the leading countries on the African continent.These projects are of a large scale and of strategic importance, as they will determine the relationship between our two countries in the long term.“The feasibility studies for the nuclear power plant project and the research centre construction will include site screening, as well as the determination of key parameters of implementation, including; capacity, equipment lists, time frames and stages of implementation, as well as financing schemes.”The two countries started their partnership in 2009 by executing an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of peaceful usage of nuclear technology.