Nigeria Premier League will commence the 2017/2018 season on January 14, 2018.Currently, club licensing is going on, to be followed by the annual NPFL pre-season tournament from December 11-17.The schedule of the new season’s activities, endorsed by the League Management Company (LMC), includes the induction and orientation workshop for the four newly admitted NPFL clubs on December 14.LMC Pre-Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Consultative Meeting with NPFL participating clubs will hold on December 16 in Kano.Salihu Abubakar, LMC Chief Operating Officer, in a statement said other activities scheduled for the month of December include “the draws for the new season, pre-season seminar and spot checking on clubs’ compliance to licensing regulations, payment of players and officials salaries, status of facilities, etc.”“January 5 is the cut-off date for compliance with redemption and settlement of any outstanding payment of salaries arising from 2016/2017 NPFL season to players and coaches and or provision of an acceptable Financial Guarantee to guarantee the overdue payments and a tentative payment plan from the club proprietors,” it added.