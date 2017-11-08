The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the “Nigeria media is acknowledged as one of the freest in the world’’.The Minister stated this at the 39th Session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris on Tuesday.Contributing to a debate on “UN Plan of Action on Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity’’, the minister said the “Nigerian Government does not engage in impunities against journalists and will never tolerate such’’.Mohammed said that the freedom of the media had been further enhanced through the Freedom of Information Act, adding that government would continue to make efforts to further enable the media to serve the people better.“This effort is intended not only to produce a robust and healthy media, but for the journalism profession to continue to thrive under a conducive environment.“The right to Freedom of Information, commonly understood as the right to access information held by public offices, is now widely recognised in Nigeria as a fundamental human right.“By this act, the Nigerian Government is doing its utmost best to ensure accountability, transparency and openness,’’ he said.The minister noted that because of the crucial role that journalists play in the quest for development, Nigeria had shown significant commitment at ensuring that journalists experience no official hindrance in the course of their legitimate work.He said that the government had responded to inquiries from international organisations, such as UNESCO on cases pertaining to acts of alleged violence against journalists.