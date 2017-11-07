Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said that Nigeria will never know peace due to the gruesome murder of Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

Balewa was the first prime minister in Nigeria but was assassinated in the first coup in January, 1966 by Igbo-dominated coup plotters.





Vanguard reports that the religious cleric said that Nigeria was going through problem due to the curse of killing the innocent man and warned that until prayers are rendered, the curse will remain.





Ayodele said he was not bothered when people call him fake as he has said many things in the past that came to pass.





He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to med their differences as the All Progressives Congress would split if they fight which will give way to the Peoples Democratic Party.





He also called on Governor Adams Oshiomhole to be prayerful so that the Edo governor-elect, Godwin Obaseki would not give him problems.





He said:“The bloodshed and challenges faced by the Buhari government to make Nigeria better are unfortunate, but the blood of the unjustly slain Nigeria’s first and only Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa is haunting Nigeria.





“The murder has placed a curse on Nigeria and that is why as much as the current government appears to be transparent and sincere people complain.





What Nigeria needs now is serious prayers; all religious groups in Nigeria should come together and pray in their respective ways for the curse placed on Nigeria by the gruesome murder of the innocent Tafawa Balewa to be removed.”





The cleric took it hard on men of God across the country over their seeming silence as Christians are reportedly facing persecution in the country.





He specifically mentioned the Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church and William Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Ministry of keeping quiet while Christians are facing tough times in the country.