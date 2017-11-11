Nigeria and Algeria shared the points as both teams wrapped up their World Cup qualifiers.Although Nigeria had qualified, the Super Eagles playing for pride and for FIFA points ahead of the World Cup group stage draw billed for December 1st took the game to the host. Nigeria took the lead in the 63rd minute through John Ogu who brilliantly curled the ball from outside the 18-yard box beyond the Algerian goalkeeper after numerous missed chances from both sides.The Super Eagles were looking at leaving Algeria with all three points but controversial decisions by the referee ensured that the Desert Foxes equalized deep in stoppage time.Yacine Brahimi who should have seen red after a headbutt on Abdullahi Shehu scored from the spot following another debatable decision to restore parity and save face for his side who went through the qualifiers without a win.Nigeria will next play Argentina on Tuesday 14 November 2017 in Russia as the team continues its preparation for next year’s mundial.