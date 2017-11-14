Niger Delta youths have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his empowerment program for youths in the region, pledging their support for him and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osibanjo in 2019.Rivers state Coordinator, Niger Delta Youths and Women Security Movement for Buhari/ Buhari, Osibanjo Support organization, Mr Honest Benson who spoke at a meeting of the body in Ahoada said youths of the region were pleased with effort of the federal government to ensure peace in the region, adding that the pipeline surveillance jobs for youths in the region would go a long way to productively engage the people.While pledging their support for Buhari and Osibanjo in 2019 the youths said the Buhari led federal government meant well for the Niger Delta region, adding that the region would support their re election so they could concretely achieve their vision for the area.National president of the body, , Mr Feli Ubokan who also spoke commended the federal government for peace in the region, stressing that youths of the area had promised to reciprocate the goodwill of the government by supporting the duo of Buhari and Osibanjo in 2019.He said the group was a non-violent body with a vision to encourage to good and purposeful leadership for the region.“The Buhari/Osibanjo administration has shown overt enormous political will, courage and activity towards the development of the Niger Delta region. The onus is on us as youths and women of the region to reciprocate Buhari’s good gestures by unwaveringly and massively supporting this administration.”, the group said.