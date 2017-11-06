The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, on Monday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.The meeting held at the Presidential Villa was meant to brief the President on the ongoing efforts to reposition the oil-rich region.In an interview with State House correspondents after the meeting, the minister appealed to the Niger Delta Avengers that recently called off their ceasefire to be more patient with the government.He said the government was also committed to the development of the region which the Avengers are also demanding.