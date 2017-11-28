Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has been paid his full salary for November and December.Disclosing this yesterday, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick said the Franco-German coach has also been offered a two-year extension to his contract with the Super Eagles.Pinnick, while speaking during the unveiling of the unique campaign to fly 100 lucky fans to watch the Super Eagles live at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, said the football-governing body was keen to keep Coach Rohr to continue his great developmental work with the senior national team.The CAF Executive Committee member also said the NFF was keen to tidy up all grey areas surrounding the new deal offered to Rohr in order to forestall an imminent poaching from Germany and France, who, he claimed, are monitoring the progress of the former Burkina Faso coach with the Super Eagles."Coach Rohr has done well with our team and we are pleased with the new direction that he has given to our football and that is why we have paid him his salary up till December. We have also offered him a two year extension to his contract and we hope that after all the legal issues are settled that we would sign the deal very soon."We want to sign him quickly so as to prevent the likes of Germany from poaching him from us after the World Cup, when we would have done so well in Russia,’’ added Pinnick.