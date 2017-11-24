The Federal Government has inaugurated a national burial committee headed by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for the burial of late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme.

Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).





The meeting was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





Akande said Mustapha revealed this information to the members at the NEC meeting.





According to the presidential aide, the committee is being chaired by Mustapha while the Anambra State government and the Ekwueme family will be fully involved in the burial activities.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo together with all members of NEC signed the Ekwueme’s condolence register which was opened in the Presidential Villa this week.









Akande also said that Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring free and fair gubernatorial election in Anambra on Nov. 18.





He said the governor gave the commendation under Any Other Business during the council meeting.





NAN