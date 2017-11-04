Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, has reassured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari continue to meet the expectations of all Nigerians.

Mustapha made the assertion in his office in Abuja, while receiving Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, who led members of the state Executive Council to rejoice with him on his appointment.





“President Buhari came with a vision. He will do everything possible to meet the expectation of the people of Kano and indeed all Nigerians”, he stated.





He stressed the Federal government was appreciative of the position of Kano in the scheme of affairs in the country.





“Our doors will remain open for you for twenty four hours and I want to assure you that all matters relating to Kano will be expeditiously treated”, the SGF stated.





The SGF thanked governor Ganduje for the visit which he described as the first by any state Chief Executive since his assumption.





Earlier, Ganduje described the appointment of Mustapha as timely and well deserved in view of his integrity and experience.





He expressed optimism that the new appointee would facilitate changes in running the government and in enhancing relations with members of the APC.





“What Mr. President has done is the right thing and we are happy that he has promised to take more steps to ensure inclusiveness of our party members in his administration”, the governor added.