Tiwa Savage has just released the official music video for ¨Malo¨.The Mavin Records queen and first lady released the audio of this song a couple of weeks ago and it became an instant hit.She was not alone on it as she featured two talented acts.First was Starboy Entertainment worldwide boss Wizkid, and secondly, ace music producing genius, Spellz.These two alongside Tiwa are among the elites in the music business, with Wizkid being one of Africa´s biggest music export to the world.On the other hand there are a handful of poducers who can perform as good as Spellz, when it comes to crafting instrumentals.This one as expected was produced by Spellz, but the woderful video was as a result of the pure talent of MejiAlabi, who did a great job in shooting and directing the video.Watch the video below, enjoy and share your thoughts with us in the comment section.