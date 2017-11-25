Surely 2017 is Davido's year, the Afro-pop artiste, has released another single record titled “Like Dat.”
The song was produced by Shizzi and accompanied by visuals directed by DAPS.
“Emi Omo Olowo, Anywhere money de na there me I go to” said Davido as he takes the listeners to his life of affluence.
This new video is coming after his recent release of 'FIA'
And we cannot forget other 2017 monster hits like 'IF' and 'FALL'
Watch the new single, “Like Dat” below, comment, share
