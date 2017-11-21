The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has been granted approval to roll out a new regulation targeted at enabling operators in different sectors play active roles.The minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this at the Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry Economic Summit, in Lagos, yesterday.Fashola gave the hint at the event which was as part of the French Week 2017, titled “The Nigeria Power Challenge and the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria” as it became obvious that of the 7.5 million households captured by the DISCOs, 3.5 million have not yet been metered.According to him, “Before the end of November, we expect to see a new regulation that will be issued by NERC, to allow businesses and entrepreneurs other than DISCOs, Generating Companies, GENCOs to now play in meter business.This will open the opportunity for qualified, interested and competent entrepreneurs to operate as meter service providers or meter franchise owners, who can buy bulk power from the DISCOs and sell. Out of the documented 7.5 million consumers currently in the DISCOs database, just about 4 million.