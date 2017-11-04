The former governor of Yobe State and Senator representing Yobe East Senatorial district, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has said, President Muhammadu Buhari can be President of Nigeria for life, if it was possible.

Speaking in Abuja, he explained that the presidential assent to the Northeast East Development Commission bill last week by Buhari would address the pathetic plights of people in the zone as a result of insurgency.





He stressed that the audacity with which President Buhari was handling insurgency has continued to draw support for him to continue as President.





“I know that President Muhammadu Buhari understands the economy of the North East having being Military Administrator in the old Borno State and how the State has been devastated now, naturally, he is sympathetic to the situation there,” he said.





“On 2019 election, Buhari can be life President and we will support him. If he decides to contest in 2019 on the platform of APC, we will support him,” he insisted.





“I must commend President Buhari for signing North East Development Commission bill into law.”

The lawmaker urged the FG and the benefiting states to be wary of crooks and fraudulent people, adding that the Commission is no conduit pipe for anybody.





He was optimistic that donor agencies’ contributions and efforts of governments would better be coordinated now.





According to him, governors of the six states must show commitment at enduring that resources

accrued to the Commission were not diverted, adding that they were enough competent people in the zone to work in the commission.





“The North East is not what it used to be again. We have many of well educated people to serve as workers in the Commission. So I urged government to look inwards towards engaging those who could move the Commission forward,” he said.





He recalled that the NEDC Bill’s debate was hitch-free in the Senate and House of Representatives because, lawmakers felt that the zone which has contributed immensely to the unity of Nigeria did not deserve what they were passing through, while also commending lawmakers for taking the decision in national interest.