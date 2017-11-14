Members of the Senate have resolved to allow Senator Ali Ndume (Borno-South) resume on Wednesday from his six-month suspension by the lawmakers.
Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary on Tuesday, made the announcement after an executive (closed-door) session.
Ekweremadu said the lawmakers agreed that the senator be allowed to resume “without prejudice to the case pending in court.”
