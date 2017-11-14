 Ndume can resume on Wednesday - Senate | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Ndume can resume on Wednesday - Senate

1:32 PM 0
A+ A-


Members of the Senate have resolved to allow Senator Ali Ndume (Borno-South) resume on Wednesday from his six-month suspension by the lawmakers.


Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary on Tuesday, made the announcement after an executive (closed-door) session.

Ekweremadu said the lawmakers agreed that the senator be allowed to resume “without prejudice to the case pending in court.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top