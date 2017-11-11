Niger Delta leaders and stakeholders have persuaded the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, to shelve their plan to recommence bombing of oil facilities in the Niger Delta region in the interim, to give the Federal Government more time to address the demands of the oil region.Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Senator Edwin Clark, confirmed to Saturday Vanguard that the forum sent emissaries to prevail on the Avengers to reconsider their threat to resume hostilities, but the delegation, which met with the boys was yet to brief him on the outcome.A youth leader, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard, yesterday, said, “The Avengers have agreed not to do anything in one or two months, and that is until next year, but that does not mean that they would still not strike if government refused to take concrete action thereafter.”.“We expect the Federal Government to take quick actions on the take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, relocation of the operational offices of the International Oil Companies, IOCs, to the region, establishment of modular refineries, among others to douse tension,” he added.PANDEF member, Mr. Famous Daunemigha, told our reporter that stakeholders appealed to the Avengers to abort their planned hostilities and they yielded to the pressure, but there was no timeframe.One of the leaders, who met with the boys, Chief Mike Loyibo, told Saturday Vanguard, “In the last couple of days, we have been worried and concerned about the planned threat from the Niger Delta Avengers. I, Elder T. K Ogoriba and Chief Godspower Gbenekama and others shifted our base to Warri, Delta State.”“After attending the European Union-facilitated Niger Delta Dialogue meeting, we have been talking to critical stakeholders across board and so far, so good, we have been able to secure more time like a month or two for government to perform.“We are also seriously appealing to the government not to treat the issue of Niger Delta with levity because it is a special area.“Once more, we appeal again to the aggrieved boys, the Avengers, not to go back to bombing because it affects farming and fishing amongst other things and moreover, it is not the solution. They should give peace a chance,” he said.Loyibo, who is a national coordinator of Pan Niger Delta People’s Congress, PNDPC, asserted, “When it comes to the issues of Niger Delta, there is no division, government should stop the military from intimidating and harassing the people of Gbaramatu kingdom and other people, and withdraw them completely.”“Instead of the money spend on military, government should utilize the funds in bringing bulldozers to turn the Niger Delta into a city like Dubai,” he added.