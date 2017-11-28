Perewari Benjamin, the leader of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Bayelsa, has been arrested by the police on charges of both murder and robbery.The 400-level student Niger Delta University was paraded on Monday with seven other undergraduates- Asari Enagob, Suoguai Bina, Ibe Ogbonna, Igbanibo Tari, Ekperi Kenneth and Kemefie Ebimene.Chukwuma Lawrence, the eighth suspect is a student at Imo State Polytechnic.They were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a student, armed robbery, and suspected cult activities.Asuquo Amba, the state commissioner of police, said the suspects robbed their victims of one Techno phone, valued at N10,000, the sum of N50,000 and N1,600 cash.Amba said the police recovered arms and ammunition from the suspects, including two locally-made single-barrelled pistols; two live ammunition; five 9mm live ammunition and some charms.He said, “The incident occurred at the Zone B Election for Coordinators of NANS at the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, between November 25 and November 26.“Students representing universities and higher institutions in the South-South Zone resorted to the use of firearms, which led to the death of the student. The students also involved themselves in robbery against innocent citizens.“This leaves one to wonder about the future of our great nation. The development calls for a drastic action to curb this menace and a complete reorientation of our youths.”