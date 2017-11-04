The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, for his alleged role in the disbursement of N23bn which emanated from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, Saturday PUNCH has learnt.A senior EFCC operative told our correspondent on condition of anonymity that Wada was invited to explain why he collected the sum and how it was expended.He said, “We have invited Wada to explain his role in the Diezani fund. He is expected to be at the EFCC next week for questioning.”Diezani allegedly disbursed $115m (N23bn as of 2015) through the Director of Finance of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, Senator Nenadi Usman, during the build-up to the 2015 presidential election.While Diezani has remained outside the country since 2015, Usman is currently facing trial before a Federal High Court in Lagos.Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party were said to have received N450m while in some states that had no PDP governors, ministers were given the money to disburse.The EFCC has so far, grilled over 15 former governors and ministers over the slush fund.Some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission have also been arraigned for allegedly receiving part of the funds.