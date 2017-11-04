N-Power, Federal Government empowerment scheme has apologised to its volunteers for delay in the payment of October stipends.

The scheme explained that the delay was due to some technical issues.





In a terse statement on its website, the scheme wrote, “Dear NPower Beneficiaries,





“We apologize that you are yet to receive your October stipend. We have some technical issues but you will begin to receive your stipends from friday.

“#NPowerNG.”





The youth empowerment scheme, had recently given updates on the distribution of its devices across the country.





The scheme said the distribution of its devices would continue all across the country.





It urged volunteers to report “anyone who tries to take advantage” of them during the process.





It also said volunteers can only receive their gadgets after presenting their “BVN slip ID and pen.”