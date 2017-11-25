N-Power, Federal Government empowerment scheme, has urged Nigerians to expose candidates, who bribed their way to be selected.

The scheme had earlier released the criteria used in pre-selecting candidates for the physical verification.





However, many Nigerians on social media had alleged that some people were not selected based on merits.





Responding to the allegation on Twitter, the scheme challenged anyone with useful information on alleged bribe in the pre-selection process to open up.





“The NPower Challenge. We challenge the 2017 pre-selected applicants to tell us if they knew anyone before they were pre-selected,” it tweeted.