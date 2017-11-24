The federal government social intervention scheme, N-Power, has assured applicants that more successful candidates “would be picked from the awaiting list.”

In a series of tweets on its official twitter handle, the scheme also warned that selected participants who are already engaged in some other jobs should “exit the programme.”





The scheme also confirmed that “We didn’t release any list” rather chose to inform preselected persons individually.





N-Power had announced that candidates would be able to check their status from 11:30 pm last Monday but failed to publish the list,citing due to technical issues.





It further explained that scores were not sent to participants while advising “each applicant is to log on to npower.gov.ng to check their pre-selection status.”