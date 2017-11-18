N-Power, the Federal Government empowerment scheme, on Thursday confirmed date to announce candidates selected for physical verification.

This information was contained in a statement on its official Twitter handle, @npower_ng





​”​We promised you that you would be the first to know and we have kept that promise. From 11.30pm Monday, November 20th, 2017 applicants can check if they have been pre-selected for Physical Verification.”





Meanwhile, the presidency has stated that a total of 176,160 graduate beneficiaries had been deployed under N-Power.





This is contained in a book titled: ‘Making Steady, Sustainable Progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity: A Mid-Term Report Card on the Buhari Administration’ co-authored by the Presidential Media Team.





The book stated that N-Power programme has reached 200,000 beneficiaries from all 36 states including the FCT.





It noted that out of the 25,840 selected applicants left, 11,884 beneficiaries were disqualified after physical verification or had incomplete records, adding that the remaining 13,956 beneficiaries were absent from physical verification.





It said in other to ensure gender balance, 46 per cent of the total 200,000 beneficiaries selected were female while 1,126 applicants with disabilities were also picked.

Government further disclosed that a centralized Project Management Unit was being set up to monitor and evaluate the programme across the country.





“In addition to this, a MoU has been reached with the National Orientation Agency to also carry out monitoring and evaluation in all 36 states including the FCT,” the book said.​