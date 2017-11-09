N-Power, Federal Government empowerment scheme has disclosed date for the verification exercise of applicants under the N-Build category.

The scheme, which made the disclosure in a statement on its official website, on Thursday said applicants, who were selected in 2016 for N-Build would be contacted between “today and tomorrow.”





It also disclosed that the Physical Verification Exercise for successful candidates hold between November 13 to November 17, 2017.





The statement reads, “Good morning,

“Selected 2016 N-Build applicants will be contacted between today and tomorrow for Physical Verification next week.

“The Physical Verification Exercise for N-Build will hold between Monday, Nov 13–Friday Nov 17, 2017.”